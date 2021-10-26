Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $198,000 in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 41.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 138,876 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 141.0% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 194,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 114,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 113,514 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 10.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 43,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Star Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Five Star Senior Living stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $133.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 0.90. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $258.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.74 million. Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. On average, analysts predict that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Star Senior Living Profile

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

