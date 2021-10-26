Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

NYSE CBU traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.01. 3,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,955. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.85. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community Bank System stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Community Bank System worth $18,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.