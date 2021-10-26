Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%. On average, analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

CHCT opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.47. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.