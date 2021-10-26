Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) EVP Andy D. Waters Sells 280 Shares

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) EVP Andy D. Waters sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $12,087.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CTBI traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $43.90. 62,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,382. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $783.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

