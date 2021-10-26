Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CVLT traded down $14.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.81. The stock had a trading volume of 32,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,206. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -139.02, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.30. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $84.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Summit Insights increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair downgraded Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

In other news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commvault Systems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Commvault Systems worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

