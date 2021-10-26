Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVLT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Summit Insights increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $14.70 on Tuesday, reaching $60.99. 32,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average is $75.30. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

