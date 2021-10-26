Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Stock Holdings Cut by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,736 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 42,895.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,226,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,525,000 after acquiring an additional 24,170,023 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter worth $35,447,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter worth $24,208,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3,484.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,711,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,994,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,194 shares in the last quarter. 7.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

ELP opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.12%. On average, analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

