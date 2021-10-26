Comparing Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) & Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Everest Re Group and Lemonade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Re Group $9.60 billion 1.17 $514.15 million $7.46 37.89 Lemonade $94.40 million 42.39 -$122.30 million ($3.63) -17.91

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everest Re Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Everest Re Group and Lemonade, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Re Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Lemonade 2 2 3 0 2.14

Everest Re Group currently has a consensus price target of $292.17, suggesting a potential upside of 3.37%. Lemonade has a consensus price target of $78.14, suggesting a potential upside of 20.20%. Given Lemonade’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Everest Re Group.

Volatility & Risk

Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lemonade has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Everest Re Group and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Re Group 11.87% 9.13% 2.73% Lemonade -188.22% -20.19% -14.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of Everest Re Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Everest Re Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Lemonade shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats Lemonade on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S. The International segment offers foreign property and casualty reinsurance through Everest Re’s branches in Canada and Singapore and through offices in Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment comprises reinsurance and insurance to worldwide property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies from its Bermuda office and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets through its UK branch and Ireland Re. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance directly and through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents within the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartere

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

