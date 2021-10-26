Conceal (CCX) Trading Down 6.7% This Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $125,750.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,710.76 or 0.99996385 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00069064 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.38 or 0.00328392 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.09 or 0.00565107 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.00197882 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013384 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002180 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,819,812 coins and its circulating supply is 11,257,086 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

