Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Down 7.1%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.31 and last traded at $63.61. Approximately 33,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 937,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.46.

CFLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.49.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.55.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at $172,357,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at $81,938,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at $70,553,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

