CONMED (CNMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect CONMED to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. CONMED has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.150-$3.250 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.87 million. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, analysts expect CONMED to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNMD opened at $144.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.23. CONMED has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $147.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 81.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total transaction of $165,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at $162,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNMD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

