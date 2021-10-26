Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Trading Down 4.6%

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.59 and last traded at $23.78. Approximately 1,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 341,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $696.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Conn’s news, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,836,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 176.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 397,771 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter worth approximately $9,483,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 486.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 334,099 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 37.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 211,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

