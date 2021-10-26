Constellation Hits One Day Volume of $6.51 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Constellation has a market cap of $295.48 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Constellation has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00051819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.25 or 0.00212024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00103477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

