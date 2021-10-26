Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLR. Scotiabank lowered Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 24.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

CLR opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is -51.28%.

