Contrasting Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) and Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR)

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) and Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Warrior Technologies Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC 152.32% 8.46% 4.51% Warrior Technologies Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Warrior Technologies Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $77.11 million 7.51 $54.67 million $1.80 11.42 Warrior Technologies Acquisition N/A N/A -$60,000.00 N/A N/A

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Warrior Technologies Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Crescent Capital BDC and Warrior Technologies Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 1 0 0 2.00 Warrior Technologies Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Capital BDC currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.54%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Warrior Technologies Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.5% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Warrior Technologies Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company Profile

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Midland, Texas.

