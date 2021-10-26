Contrasting Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) and Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) and Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.5% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Toray Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and Toray Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas $557.90 million 3.21 -$1.27 billion ($2.54) -27.26 Toray Industries $17.77 billion 0.56 $431.98 million $0.54 22.72

Toray Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas. Extraction Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toray Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and Toray Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Toray Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00

Extraction Oil & Gas presently has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.22%. Given Extraction Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Extraction Oil & Gas is more favorable than Toray Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and Toray Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A Toray Industries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Extraction Oil & Gas beats Toray Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 140,000 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held 96,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of 145.9 MMBoe; and had 1,322 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc. is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others. The Fibers and Textiles segment involves the production and sale of nylon, polyester, acrylic fiber and textile products, and synthetic suede. The Functional Chemicals segment handles the production and sale of nylon and ABS resins, polyester and polypropylene films, and raw materials for synthetic fibers and fine chemicals. The Carbon Fiber Composite Materials segment provides the production and sale of carbon fibers and advanced composite materials. The Environment & Engineering segment involves construction and plant engineering services, including the manufacturing of industrial equipment, machinery, and environmental equipment. The Life Science segment deals with the production and sale of pharmaceutical and medical products. The Others segment includes analysis, survey, research and in

