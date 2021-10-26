Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.30.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -109.24 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $23.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at $15,607,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4,355.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 798,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after buying an additional 780,395 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,317,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,304,000 after buying an additional 618,959 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,989,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 366.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 620,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 487,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

