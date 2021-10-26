Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.49.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.95 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS CPPMF traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.12. 149,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,623. The firm has a market cap of $654.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.65 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 23.73%.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

