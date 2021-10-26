Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Shares Down 0%

Cornerstone FS Plc (LON:CSFS) shares fell 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.20 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 27.99 ($0.37). 4,061 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.37).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.90.

About Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS)

Cornerstone FS Plc provides cloud based international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services with focus on removing the complexity of international payments for its customers. It operates FXPress proprietary, multi- currency, customer account general ledger system with integrated payment and settlement capability, online client portal, and back office customer service portal.

