Corning (NYSE:GLW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:GLW traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.36. 410,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32. Corning has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

