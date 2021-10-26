Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $14 billion-$14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.03 billion.Corning also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50 to $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.25.

NYSE GLW traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.41. The company had a trading volume of 436,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

