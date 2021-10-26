Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) PT Lowered to $40.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $47.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

NASDAQ CRSR traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 15.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.31. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 90,060 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 12.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

