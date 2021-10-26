Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CJR.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment has an average rating of Strong Buy and an average target price of C$8.03.

Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$5.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$3.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.54.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

