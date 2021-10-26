Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costamare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

NYSE CMRE opened at $14.83 on Monday. Costamare has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Costamare had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $166.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Costamare will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Costamare during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Costamare during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

