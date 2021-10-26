CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.070-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$1.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.CoStar Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.290-$0.300 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.59.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 170.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

