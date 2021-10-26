CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.290-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $498 million-$503 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $514.16 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.070-$1.080 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.59.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.74. 1,160,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,966. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.