CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $498-503 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $513.75 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.070-$1.080 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.59.

CoStar Group stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.74. 1,160,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,966. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 169.91, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

