Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.61 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will report $177.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.93 million and the lowest is $177.00 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $132.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year sales of $703.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.68 million to $707.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $863.37 million, with estimates ranging from $847.57 million to $884.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COUP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.22.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,093 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $268,888.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,854 shares of company stock valued at $39,882,052 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 26,110.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 195.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $243.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.97 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.66. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

