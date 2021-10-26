Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,523 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,417 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Covanta worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 24.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

CVA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Shares of NYSE:CVA opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -96.05 and a beta of 1.40. Covanta Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Covanta’s payout ratio is -152.38%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

