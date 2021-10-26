Cowen Raises Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $190.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $177.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LSTR. Truist Securities cut their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an inline rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.64.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of LSTR opened at $174.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $122.63 and a twelve month high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Landstar System by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.