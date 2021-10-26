CPChain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $396,218.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. During the last week, CPChain has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $396,218.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.97 or 0.00324696 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00014389 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003035 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00005818 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

