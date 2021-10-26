CPS Technologies (CPSH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.67%.

CPS Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,136. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.46 million, a P/E ratio of 239.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CPS Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) by 146.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of CPS Technologies worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CPS Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

