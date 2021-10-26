Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Invests $19.01 Million in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 995,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,012,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

UE stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.76.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.