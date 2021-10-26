Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Raises Holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,566 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.64% of H.B. Fuller worth $21,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FUL opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.88. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.80.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $826.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $331,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $993,750 in the last 90 days. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

