Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded up $8.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.56. 28,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Crane has a 1-year low of $49.05 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

CR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 4,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $451,372.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crane stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Crane worth $31,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

