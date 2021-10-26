Credit Suisse AG Buys 14,793 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,330,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $176,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 14.8% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 12.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,624,000 after acquiring an additional 40,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 41.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,938,000 after acquiring an additional 244,873 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 31.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,167,000 after acquiring an additional 51,467 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

In related news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $85,215.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,215.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $54.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -88.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.85. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $29.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SDGR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.