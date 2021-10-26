Credit Suisse AG Has $255.71 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,545 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $255,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $39,916,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,381.40.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,470.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,502.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $985.05 and a 12-month high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

