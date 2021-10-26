Credit Suisse Group Increases Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $215.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TSCO. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.48.

TSCO stock opened at $211.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.42. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $902,378,000 after buying an additional 41,408 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,353,000 after buying an additional 54,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after buying an additional 3,139,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,143,000 after buying an additional 227,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,031,000 after buying an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

