Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 75,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 521,559 shares.The stock last traded at $28.88 and had previously closed at $30.32.

CEQP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 3.57.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -657.89%.

In related news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 324,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

