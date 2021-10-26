CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,008 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,731,000 after buying an additional 800,251 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,905,000 after buying an additional 564,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,988,000 after buying an additional 552,456 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,682,000 after buying an additional 531,958 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $280.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.12. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.10 and a 1-year high of $290.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of -337.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total value of $1,159,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,067 shares of company stock worth $73,853,753 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

