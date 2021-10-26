Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Cut to $202.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.08.

NYSE:CCI opened at $177.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 586,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

