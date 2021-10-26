Crown (NYSE:CCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $101.06 on Tuesday. Crown has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 165,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Crown worth $77,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

