Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.500-$7.550 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities began coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.80.

Shares of Crown stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $101.16. The stock had a trading volume of 37,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,810. Crown has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crown will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Crown worth $77,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

