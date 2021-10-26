Crust Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.98 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Crust Network has a market cap of $51.85 million and $2.98 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crust Network has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for $25.37 or 0.00040871 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00050661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.65 or 0.00213680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00102512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Crust Network

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

