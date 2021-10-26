CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $41.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, raised shares of CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.35.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $80.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,815 shares of company stock worth $8,991,057 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 209,123 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,010,000 after buying an additional 1,175,078 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $32,319,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $1,590,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 220.5% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 113,946 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

