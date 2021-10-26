CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CURO Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.120 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CURO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

CURO traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $18.50. 865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,369. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $766.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. Equities analysts expect that CURO Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $437,181.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,460.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,085. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CURO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

