Curve DAO Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.47 Billion (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $2.05 billion and $1.47 billion worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 77% against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $4.79 or 0.00007733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00054090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.00213907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00103193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,580,975,538 coins and its circulating supply is 426,748,438 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

