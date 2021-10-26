cVault.finance (CORE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $70,594.00

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $9,528.51 or 0.15730606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $95.29 million and $70,594.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00053590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.05 or 0.00218007 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00104708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

