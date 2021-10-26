Cypress Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up 1.9% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 4.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.39.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $162.51 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $101.52 and a 12-month high of $171.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

