Cypress Capital LLC Purchases 3,183 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $206.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

